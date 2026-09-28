Court seeks Brij Bhushan's response on appeal against his acquittal
What's the story
A Delhi court has sought a response from former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on an appeal filed by four women wrestlers. The appeal challenges the trial court's August 3 order that acquitted Singh in the sexual harassment case and co-accused Vinod Tomar on the charge of criminal intimidation in the case. Special Judge Digvinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court issued the notice and scheduled the next hearing for October 9.
Appeal details
Wrestlers challenge trial court's order
The wrestlers have challenged the trial court's order on grounds that it was based on "surmises and conjectures" and relied on "archaic and stereotypical assumptions" about victim behavior.
They alleged that the trial court focused on minor inconsistencies instead of looking at the whole picture backed up by witness corroboration.
The case stems from allegations by six women wrestlers against Singh, which led to a first information report (FIR) being registered against him.
Verdict analysis
Trial court's observations on case
On August 3, 2026, the trial court acquitted Singh and Tomar, calling the case "false and fabricated" with political motives.
The court noted that allegations seemed rehearsed and filed after a long time.
It also observed that before the wrestlers' protest in 2023, there were no allegations of sexual harassment against Singh by one of the woman wrestlers, and "no name of any female wrestler who had faced alleged sexual harassment had been mentioned."
Legal proceedings
Victims maintained cordial relations with Singh: Trial court
"Then the female wrestlers who were selected came forward and then same/similar allegations were incorporated in the tailor-made formal complaints drafted in fancy manner with similar excessive decoration and the same were filed on 21.04.2023, before the police," the trial court observed.
It further said the charges against Singh date back several years, and the victims remained silent for many years.
The victims also maintained cordial relations with Singh, inviting him to family functions and wedding ceremonies, the court said.