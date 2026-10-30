Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh included in UP BJP panel
What's the story
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been inducted into the party's Uttar Pradesh state executive committee, The Indian Express reported. This is the first time that Singh, who was acquitted in a sexual harassment case earlier this year, has been included in the top panel. The decision was made by UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on October 26.
Upcoming meeting
Amit Shah to inaugurate state executive committee meeting
The newly constituted state executive committee will meet on Friday to strategize for the 2027 UP Assembly elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the day-long meeting, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the concluding session.
The party's state office-bearers met on Thursday to finalize the agenda for this important meeting.
Career overview
Singh's political career and absence from BJP posts
Singh has had a long political career of over four decades, serving as an MP six times.
However, he was not given any position in the national or state unit of BJP till now.
His exclusion from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was a major development amid the sexual harassment allegations against him.
Son's debut
Singh's son won debut election in 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh's younger son Karan Bhushan Singh was fielded from the Kaiserganj seat. Brij Bhushan had represented this seat earlier.
He campaigned locally and told voters that Karan's victory would be "a slap in the face" of those trying to "end his political career."
Karan won his debut election.
Future plans
Legal clearance and future prospects for Singh
On August 3, a Delhi court had acquitted Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers.
The trial court's acquittal has been challenged, with a Delhi court giving Singh a week to respond to the appeal.
A senior BJP leader said that now that he is legally in the clear, Singh may actively participate in party programs and seek a ticket for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.