Only BSP MLA in UP Assembly Umashankar Singh dies 

Singh started his public life as a student leader at Satish Chandra College in Ballia, where he was elected general secretary of the students' union in 1990-91.

He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Rasra in 2012 and retained his seat in 2017 and 2022.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Singh's death "extremely heartbreaking" on X (formerly Twitter).