Only BSP MLA in UP Assembly Umashankar Singh dies
What's the story
Umashankar Singh, the only Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, died on Wednesday evening after a prolonged illness. He was just 55. Singh was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi around 8:30pm. Madan Ram, BSP's Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zonal coordinator, confirmed to PTI.
Political career
Singh started his public life as a student leader
Singh started his public life as a student leader at Satish Chandra College in Ballia, where he was elected general secretary of the students' union in 1990-91.
He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from Rasra in 2012 and retained his seat in 2017 and 2022.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Singh's death "extremely heartbreaking" on X (formerly Twitter).
Party leader
BSP president Mayawati mourns Singh's demise
BSP president Mayawati also mourned Singh's demise, calling it "deeply saddening." She extended her condolences to his family and supporters.
In her post on X, Mayawati described Singh as a dedicated and honest party leader. "No amount of praise can do justice to his devotion to the party. His entire family is like the BSP family, and all members of his family treat me with full respect and honor as they would an elder sister," she said.
Family support
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condoles Singh's death
Mayawati said she was in constant touch with Singh's son during his treatment and received the news of his passing from him.
She assured the MLA's family of full support from the party during this difficult time.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also condoled Singh's death, praying for peace to his departed soul and conveying condolences to his bereaved family.