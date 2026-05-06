Video: TMC office in Kolkata bulldozed after BJP wins Bengal 

The demolition has led to protests from TMC supporters who have accused BJP workers of using bulldozers to vandalize multiple shops in the market. "With police permission. As part of the victory celebrations, a bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops. CAPF standing around," senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien said in a post on X, adding, "The BJP for you. Let the world see these pictures."

ECI

ECI's zero tolerance toward post-poll violence

Before the unrest, the Election Commission of India had urged the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Central Armed Police Forces to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward post-election violence. The decision was issued after reports of violence emerged from various districts following the announcement of the results on Monday evening. It emphasized that the rule of law must prevail and that no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.