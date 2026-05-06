Video: TMC office in Kolkata bulldozed after BJP wins Bengal
What's the story
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) office was demolished in Kolkata's New Market area just a day after poll results were announced. The demolition led to chaos in the area, sending panic among traders and forcing shops to shut. According to reports, a group allegedly arrived with a bulldozer about 9:00pm. The reasons for the demolition are still unclear and no official statement has been released by authorities.
Protest erupts
TMC claims demolition was carried out under official watch
The demolition has led to protests from TMC supporters who have accused BJP workers of using bulldozers to vandalize multiple shops in the market. "With police permission. As part of the victory celebrations, a bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops. CAPF standing around," senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien said in a post on X, adding, "The BJP for you. Let the world see these pictures."
Twitter Post
TMC's Mahua Moitra shares video
Kolkata’s historic New Market. Bengalis revelling in Parivartan. pic.twitter.com/TfW6jJNkgo— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 5, 2026
ECI
ECI's zero tolerance toward post-poll violence
Before the unrest, the Election Commission of India had urged the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Central Armed Police Forces to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward post-election violence. The decision was issued after reports of violence emerged from various districts following the announcement of the results on Monday evening. It emphasized that the rule of law must prevail and that no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.