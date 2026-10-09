West Bengal bypolls: BJP's Hasi Rani Rath wins Nandigram

The BJP also won in the Rejinagar bypoll, with Shankaravh Sarkar cementing his victory by over 75,816 votes.

Adhikari attributed this to minority support for the BJP.

In Rejinagar, 70% of the electorate belongs to the minority community, whereas in Nandigram, this percentage is only 27%.

He said minorities in Nandigram have backed their movement and thanked those who benefited from the Annapurna Yojana.