Union Cabinet meeting at 1:00pm today
What's the story
The Union Cabinet will meet at 1:00pm on Friday in Parliament, with the draft anti-paper leak bill likely to be discussed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on Thursday night, announced that the government would continue strengthening the examination system and had prepared a proposal providing for fast-track courts and strict punishments for offenders. "This matter is likely to be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow, and the proposal will be finalized after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues," he said.
Government response
Protests over NEET-UG paper leak
PM Modi said paper leaks have deeply affected students, acknowledging that such incidents undermine confidence in the education system.
He said the government had taken several measures since allegations regarding the NEET paper leak surfaced.
"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students do not lose a year... By using all resources, the government has ensured that 22 lakh students could attend the retest," he said.
Legal measures
CJP-Union ministers' meeting today
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is heading the protests, will meet Union ministers at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Friday after the Centre agreed to hold discussions at a neutral venue, one of the key demands of the CJP for a meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 12:30pm.
Ahead of the meeting, CJP's Ashutosh Ranka said the protest will persist until Pradhan resigns.