Union Cabinet meeting at 1:00pm today

PM Modi said paper leaks have deeply affected students, acknowledging that such incidents undermine confidence in the education system.

He said the government had taken several measures since allegations regarding the NEET paper leak surfaced.

"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students do not lose a year... By using all resources, the government has ensured that 22 lakh students could attend the retest," he said.