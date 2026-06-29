Cabinet reshuffle, new BJP team likely to be announced
What's the story
Speculation is rife over a possible reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. The Union government may announce the changes before the Monsoon session of Parliament, which usually starts in the third week of July. Sources told news agency PTI that the reshuffle will be done along with announcing a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) team under president Nitin Nabin.
Role reassignment
Education minister's future uncertain amid controversies
The reshuffle is expected to see younger faces in key organizational roles. There are also talks of Union ministers being given organizational roles in the BJP and party office-bearers being inducted into the cabinet. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's future remains uncertain amid controversies like the NEET paper leak and CBSE digital marking system irregularities.
Schedule impact
Timing of reshuffle may be affected by PM's travel schedule
Prime Minister Modi's busy schedule could also affect the timing of the reshuffle. He is on a three-day visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 and is also likely to travel to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand between July 6 and 11. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will also be in New Delhi from July 1-3. Political factors such as regional representation and party loyalty are likely to influence the cabinet reshuffle.
New appointments
'One man, 1 post' rule expected to be implemented
Two Union ministers, Pankaj Chaudhary and Harsh Malhotra, have already been given party responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The BJP is expected to implement its "one man, one post" rule, possibly leading to exits from the government. George Kurian has resigned after his Rajya Sabha term ended on June 21, while Ravneet Singh Bittu remains a minister but has been asked to focus on upcoming elections in Punjab.
Ministerial induction
Induction of rebel MPs from TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) possible
There are speculations that some rebel MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) may be inducted into the cabinet. This comes after 20 TMC MPs merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and joined the NDA, while six dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined Eknath Shinde's faction. However, their induction depends on the Lok Sabha Speaker's ruling over disqualification petitions under the Anti-Defection Law.
Presidential meetings
Intensified speculation after PM met President Murmu
The speculation of a cabinet reshuffle intensified after PM Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on June 23. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met the President on June 25. Although officials called these meetings courtesy calls, it is likely that the issue of a possible cabinet reshuffle was discussed during PM Modi's meeting with the President.
Gubernatorial roles
Resignation letters from exiting ministers expected before reshuffle
The Rajya Sabha terms of Union ministers Hardeep Puri and BL Verma end in November. Their renomination to the Upper House remains undecided. Three governors, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Mangubhai Patel, and Lt General Gurmit Singh, are also completing their terms soon. Some outgoing ministers may be given gubernatorial roles as replacements for these governors. However, PM Modi is known for keeping major decisions under wraps until the last minute.