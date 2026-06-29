Cabinet reshuffle, new BJP team likely to be announced

Schedule impact

Timing of reshuffle may be affected by PM's travel schedule

Prime Minister Modi's busy schedule could also affect the timing of the reshuffle. He is on a three-day visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 and is also likely to travel to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand between July 6 and 11. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will also be in New Delhi from July 1-3. Political factors such as regional representation and party loyalty are likely to influence the cabinet reshuffle.