'Conduct of parties reveals connivance': Calcutta HC questions ECI's decision
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to allot the "envelope" symbol to the Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC). The symbol was previously associated with the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Justice Krishna Rao observed, "Conduct of the parties reveals connivance between them. If the ECI has been guided by the private party, then what remains? You cannot take assistance from a private party."
Legal arguments
ECI defends decision, says 'envelope' is common symbol
The court was hearing an appeal by the ISF against the ECI's decision to give the "envelope" symbol to the Democratic Trinamool Congress for upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar.
The ECI defended its decision, stating that "envelope" was a common symbol allotted to ISF only for assembly elections. It argued that this did not entitle ISF to claim it for bypolls.
Counsel's stance
ISF's counsel calls ECI's decision 'absolutely illegal'
ISF's counsel, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, slammed the ECI's decision as "absolutely illegal."
He argued that such discretion should be exercised "reasonably and rationally" and not arbitrarily.
Bhattacharyya suggested deferring the bypolls, saying that it would not lead to a constitutional crisis.
The court has reserved its judgment on this matter.