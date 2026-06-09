CID team visits Mamata Banerjee's house in TMC forgery case

Confrontation details

Brief confrontation between CID officials and TMC leader Subhasish Chakraborty

A brief confrontation was reported between CID officials and TMC leader Subhasish Chakraborty, a former Rajya Sabha MP. The dispute arose over the team's entry into the premises as part of their investigation into the forgery case. "In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street," a CID officer told PTI.