'CM Vijay not accused': SC refuses DMK's Karur stampede plea 

Case clarification

'Chief Minister not accused in FIRs'

At this juncture, Justice Viswanathan clarified that Vijay is not an accused in the FIRs registered in connection with the Karur Stampede case. He asked how distributing ex gratia compensation would affect the investigation. Kumar argued that Vijay was both head of political executive and first accused, but Justice Viswanathan corrected him, saying, "The Chief Minister is not an accused in the FIRs registered...today, to make this court a political fora...how is that possible?"