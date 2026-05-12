In 1st administrative decision, Vijay shuts 717 liquor shops
What's the story
Vijay, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor shops in his first major administrative decision. The order directs authorities to shut down Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets within a 500-meter radius of temples, mosques, churches, schools and colleges. The order is to be implemented in two weeks.
Policy focus
Major administrative decision after taking office
The state government has 4,765 Tasmac liquor retail shops across the state. Of the 717 identified for closure, 276 are near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands. While TASMAC liquor stores generate significant revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, there have been calls across party lines to close numerous of these retail outlets. Last year, the ED carried out raids at several locations as part of its probe into the TASMAC-linked money laundering case.
Government formation
Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Vijay, the 51-year-old actor-politician, took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party in the state with support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and the Muslim League. This coalition formed the first-ever coalition government in Tamil Nadu's history.
Policy announcements
Other key decisions taken by Vijay
Apart from the liquor shop closure, Vijay has also taken other key decisions. He approved 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers and approved a special force for women's safety. Anti-drug units will be set up in every district as part of his promise to tackle drug-related issues. In his maiden address, he also announced plans to release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's financial position from 2021-2026.
Safety assurance
TVK has 107 seats in Assembly
Vijay also promised stronger measures for women's safety and strict maintenance of law and order in the state. The TVK currently has 107 seats in the Assembly after Vijay resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency. With support from the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties, he is expected to face a floor test soon to prove his majority in the House.