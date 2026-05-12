In 1st administrative decision, Vijay shuts 717 liquor shops 

Vijay , the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu , has ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor shops in his first major administrative decision. The order directs authorities to shut down Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets within a 500-meter radius of temples, mosques, churches, schools and colleges. The order is to be implemented in two weeks.

Policy focus Major administrative decision after taking office The state government has 4,765 Tasmac liquor retail shops across the state. Of the 717 identified for closure, 276 are near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands. While TASMAC liquor stores generate significant revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, there have been calls across party lines to close numerous of these retail outlets. Last year, the ED carried out raids at several locations as part of its probe into the TASMAC-linked money laundering case.

Government formation Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, the 51-year-old actor-politician, took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party in the state with support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and the Muslim League. This coalition formed the first-ever coalition government in Tamil Nadu's history.

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Policy announcements Other key decisions taken by Vijay Apart from the liquor shop closure, Vijay has also taken other key decisions. He approved 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers and approved a special force for women's safety. Anti-drug units will be set up in every district as part of his promise to tackle drug-related issues. In his maiden address, he also announced plans to release a white paper on Tamil Nadu's financial position from 2021-2026.

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