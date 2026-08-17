Vande Mataram row: Delhi Police probe complaint against Sonia, Rahul 

The complaint alleges that Sonia made gestures and communicated with attendees, indicating her objection to the continuation of "Vande Mataram."

It also claims that Rahul was heard saying "we are not singing Vande Mataram," during the rendition.

The complaint refers to the Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This bill proposes extending penal protection to the National Song, similar to that of the National Anthem.