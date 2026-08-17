Vande Mataram row: Delhi Police probe complaint against Sonia, Rahul
What's the story
The Delhi Police is investigating a complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The complaint seeks registration of an FIR against the senior Congress leaders over alleged disruption during Vande Mataram recitation at Independence Day function at AICC headquarters. Advocates Shubh Sharma and Kunal Vinayak filed the complaint at IP Estate Police Station on August 16.
Complaint details
Allegations against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi
The complaint alleges that Sonia made gestures and communicated with attendees, indicating her objection to the continuation of "Vande Mataram."
It also claims that Rahul was heard saying "we are not singing Vande Mataram," during the rendition.
The complaint refers to the Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This bill proposes extending penal protection to the National Song, similar to that of the National Anthem.
Legal provisions
Complainants seek probe into applicability of new bill
The complainants have asked police to check if its provisions were in force on August 15 and if they apply to this case.
Supreme Court advocate and complainant Sharma said, "Yes, this (Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026) is already enforced; it has the President's assent. Now, Vande Mataram has the same status as our National Anthem. So, this Act is now applicable to every individual, including Sonia Gandhi."
Legal precedent
Delhi Police is looking into the complaint
Delhi Police said they are looking into the complaint, but no FIR has been registered against either Sonia or Rahul yet.
Congress party leaders have claimed that the later stanzas of the national song, which include Hindu religious imagery, may be offensive to people of different religions.
The BJP has demanded that Sonia apologize over the incident. However, the Congress refuted the charge, claiming no attempt was made to stop the entire rendition of the national song from being sung.