Complaint against woman who confronted Maharashtra minister over traffic jam
What's the story
A complaint has been lodged against a woman who confronted Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan during a traffic jam in Worli, Mumbai. The incident took place on Monday when a protest march for the defeated Women's Reservation Bill caused major traffic congestion. The complaint was filed by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, after a video of the confrontation went viral.
Criticism voiced
Zen slams woman's behavior, shows complaint letter to media
Speaking to the media, the law student slammed the woman's behavior against authorities and her abusive language. "Who are you to come and talk against our public authorities?" the student, who also claims to be the granddaughter of a policeman, said. Calling the woman, whom netizens have called their "hero," "entitled," she questioned her intent in disrespecting Minister Mahajan and said insults toward police officers and public functionaries won't be tolerated.
Twitter Post
Watch what law student said
The cycle is complete, complaint has now been filed against the very woman many hailed as brave the voice of countless citizens stranded by protests, gatherings, and VIP convoys…— Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) April 24, 2026
Zen Sadavarte has filed a complaint against the “entitled” woman & asks “Who are you Madam to… https://t.co/b6h9tOqW02
Rally details
Video of confrontation goes viral on social media
The protest march was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in Parliament. The rally started from Jambhori Maidan in Worli and ended at the Dome. Due to heavy traffic in the area, a local woman, who was stuck in traffic while picking up her child from school, confronted Mahajan and police personnel.
Viral video
People react to video, praise woman for speaking up
In the video, the woman is heard demanding that political leaders address crowds on an empty ground nearby. "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she shouted in the viral video. When Mahajan tried to calm the situation, the woman continued her outburst, saying, "Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting." Mahajan later called her language "unparliamentary."