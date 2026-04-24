Complaint against woman who confronted Maharashtra minister over traffic jam 

A complaint has been lodged against a woman who confronted Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan during a traffic jam in Worli, Mumbai . The incident took place on Monday when a protest march for the defeated Women's Reservation Bill caused major traffic congestion. The complaint was filed by Zen Sadavarte, daughter of advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, after a video of the confrontation went viral.

Criticism voiced Zen slams woman's behavior, shows complaint letter to media Speaking to the media, the law student slammed the woman's behavior against authorities and her abusive language. "Who are you to come and talk against our public authorities?" the student, who also claims to be the granddaughter of a policeman, said. Calling the woman, whom netizens have called their "hero," "entitled," she questioned her intent in disrespecting Minister Mahajan and said insults toward police officers and public functionaries won't be tolerated.

Twitter Post Watch what law student said The cycle is complete, complaint has now been filed against the very woman many hailed as brave the voice of countless citizens stranded by protests, gatherings, and VIP convoys…

Zen Sadavarte has filed a complaint against the “entitled” woman & asks “Who are you Madam to… https://t.co/b6h9tOqW02 — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) April 24, 2026

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Rally details Video of confrontation goes viral on social media The protest march was organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in Parliament. The rally started from Jambhori Maidan in Worli and ended at the Dome. Due to heavy traffic in the area, a local woman, who was stuck in traffic while picking up her child from school, confronted Mahajan and police personnel.

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