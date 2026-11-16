Congress's 'army mistakenly killed 2 J&K cops' theory sparks row
What's the story
Comments made by Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra on the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last week have sparked a political controversy after he alleged that the cops were killed by army personnel who mistook them for militants. The SPOs, Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were part of an auxiliary counter-insurgency force and had been sent on a mission when they were shot dead.
Allegations
What Karra said on SPs's killing
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Karra claimed that the SPOs had crossed two pickets in the Warwan area but while they were returning, "because of their civil dress, the army took them to be militants and fired on them."
"I spoke to our Kishtwar district president.... It depends on the investigations, but the details I have is that the two SPOs had gone hunting. They had guns with them," he told reporters.
Political blame game
BJP MLAs earlier alleged militants behind killings
BJP MLAs from Kishtwar had earlier alleged that militants were behind the killings.
Local MLA Shagun Parihar claimed that a mosque had ordered their killing and their route was leaked to the militants, while opposition leader Sunil Sharma suggested apparently Muslim police personnel's involvement in the double murder.
However, neither Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha nor the police have blamed militants for these killings so far.
Controversy deepens
BJP leader slams Jammu police chief
In a new video on Sunday, Sharma slammed Jammu police chief Tejinder Singh for alleged incompetence and complicity, accusing the force of being "nalayak" (incompetent) and "na ahal" (unworthy).
He also alleged a conspiracy to cleanse a particular community.
Sharma also condemned Karra's comments, accusing him of "spreading misleading information to shift the blame from terrorists to our security forces."
"Calling two martyrs hunters is an insult to their sacrifices and to their grieving families," he said.
Investigation demand
Karra demands thorough probe into killings
Karra has demanded a thorough investigation into the killings, including all possible angles.
He condemned the BJP's narrative that militants were behind the killings and dismissed claims made by a local lady MLA that the call to kill the SPOs had come from mosques in Warwan.
"Our Kishtwar district president, who is Hindu, said no such thing happened there and no calls were made from the mosques," he said.