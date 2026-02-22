'Shirtless protest shame...': PM Modi slams Congress over IYC demonstration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Indian National Congress (INC) for its "shirtless" protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The protest, staged by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on February 20, saw them removing their shirts and displaying anti-government slogans. Speaking at a public event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh , PM Modi called it "dirty and naked politics" that "shamed the country" before international guests.

Global recognition Global success of AI conference PM Modi emphasized that the recent AI conference in Delhi was a global success, with delegates from over 80 countries and heads of state from nearly 20. He asked the crowd if they were proud of this achievement, to which they responded positively. The protest by IYC workers, however, marred this pride as they accused PM Modi of being "compromised" over the India-US trade deal framework.

Political criticism Why Congress felt the need to strip: PM Modi PM Modi accused the Congress of turning a global event into a platform for their politics. He asked why Congress felt the need to take clothes off when "the country knows that you are already naked." The protest was widely condemned, even by some allies in the INDIA bloc, such as the Samajadi Party. Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers involved in the protest and are probing a "wider conspiracy."

