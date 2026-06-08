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Home / News / Politics News / Congress bags TVK's first Rajya Sabha seat; DMK fires jibe
Congress bags TVK's first Rajya Sabha seat; DMK fires jibe
TVK gave its first Rajya Sabha seat to Congress

Congress bags TVK's first Rajya Sabha seat; DMK fires jibe

By Snehil Singh
Jun 08, 2026
11:51 am
What's the story

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has given its first Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress party in Tamil Nadu. The decision comes as a sign of gratitude for the support extended by Congress to TVK. Praveen Chakravarthy, a close associate of Vijay and instrumental in strengthening the bond between TVK and Congress, has been nominated as the candidate for this seat.

Alliance split

DMK exits INDIA alliance

The DMK has officially exited the INDIA alliance, a day after TVK offered its first Rajya Sabha seat to Congress. Party leaders said they were hurt by Congress's behavior after the assembly election results. The TVK had high expectations for its first Rajya Sabha seat, with many in the party wanting it to be given to one of their own leaders.

Political jibe

DMK accuses TVK of not taking stand against BJP

The DMK has accused TVK of shying away from a direct confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by giving the Rajya Sabha seat to Congress. "If you go to the Rajya Sabha, you'll have to take a stand on every issue. More importantly, you'll have to oppose the BJP directly," DMK spokesperson Saravanan posted on X.

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Twitter Post

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai's statement on TVK

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Future plans

Will TVK join INDIA?

Despite the rift between Congress and DMK, sources from both TVK and Congress, NDTV cited sources as saying that they are looking to work together in the long run. The INDIA alliance will meet on June 8, but it is unclear if TVK will officially join. The party's Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said Chief Minister Vijay would decide on joining the alliance.

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