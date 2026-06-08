Congress bags TVK's first Rajya Sabha seat; DMK fires jibe
What's the story
Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has given its first Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress party in Tamil Nadu. The decision comes as a sign of gratitude for the support extended by Congress to TVK. Praveen Chakravarthy, a close associate of Vijay and instrumental in strengthening the bond between TVK and Congress, has been nominated as the candidate for this seat.
Alliance split
DMK exits INDIA alliance
The DMK has officially exited the INDIA alliance, a day after TVK offered its first Rajya Sabha seat to Congress. Party leaders said they were hurt by Congress's behavior after the assembly election results. The TVK had high expectations for its first Rajya Sabha seat, with many in the party wanting it to be given to one of their own leaders.
Political jibe
DMK accuses TVK of not taking stand against BJP
The DMK has accused TVK of shying away from a direct confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by giving the Rajya Sabha seat to Congress. "If you go to the Rajya Sabha, you'll have to take a stand on every issue. More importantly, you'll have to oppose the BJP directly," DMK spokesperson Saravanan posted on X.
Twitter Post
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai's statement on TVK
If you go to Rajya Sabha you’ll have to take a stand on every issue.— Saravanan Annadurai (@saravofcl) June 3, 2026
More importantly you have to oppose BJP directly.
That’s the only reason no member from TVK was sent to Rajya Sabha.
Let’s not forget that Mr. Vijay did not even meet the Congress leaders, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi,… pic.twitter.com/qZZnS7jGAM
Future plans
Will TVK join INDIA?
Despite the rift between Congress and DMK, sources from both TVK and Congress, NDTV cited sources as saying that they are looking to work together in the long run. The INDIA alliance will meet on June 8, but it is unclear if TVK will officially join. The party's Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said Chief Minister Vijay would decide on joining the alliance.