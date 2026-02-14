'Poll-bound states always your priority': Khera to PM Modi
Congress leader Pawan Khera has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit violence-affected Manipur during his ongoing North-East trip. He highlighted the state's unrest since 2023 and sarcastically said, "poll-bound states are always your top priority." Khera reminded PM Modi that Assam is just an hour away from Manipur, urging him to reassure its residents.
Congress 'booked' flight for PM Modi, claims Khera
In a pointed gesture, Khera claimed that the Congress had "even booked" a flight from Guwahati to Imphal for PM Modi. He shared what he called a flight ticket and sarcastically asked the Prime Minister to use it and "show that the 'PM CARES.'" The post drew mixed reactions online, with supporters amplifying the demand for a prime ministerial visit and critics questioning its tone.
Manipur has been on the boil since May 2023
Manipur has been in the news due to prolonged unrest since 2023, with periodic flare-ups intensifying political tensions. Opposition parties have criticized the Centre's handling of the situation, demanding direct intervention from PM Modi. The government maintains that efforts are underway to restore peace and normalcy in the state. Khera's remarks seek to sharpen that demand, arguing a visit by PM Modi would send a message of reassurance to residents of Manipur.
Dear PM @narendramodi,— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 14, 2026
We understand that poll-bound states are always your top priority. But Manipur should not be abandoned. The state has been burning since 2023 - and it is burning again.
You are already in Assam today. Manipur is just an hour away. Please go there as well.… pic.twitter.com/kW2zBJICSS