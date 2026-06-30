Congress claims leaders under house arrest ahead of Ayodhya visit 

Additional arrest

Issues had been simmering for two months before becoming public

Sources told ThePrint that disputes first erupted among officials associated with the trust over irregularities in handling donation cash. A top source from the trust management told ThePrint that the issues had been simmering for about two months before becoming public. "Each group was accusing the others of making money through the donation system. Complaints repeatedly reached both Champat Rai and Anil Mishra but no action was taken," the official said on condition of anonymity.