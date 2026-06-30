Congress claims leaders under house arrest ahead of Ayodhya visit
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh Police has allegedly placed several Congress leaders, including state unit chief Ajay Rai, under house arrest. The move comes a day before a high-level party delegation was scheduled to visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the Ram Temple. The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of authoritarianism and suppressing devotees' access to the temple.
Arrest accusation
BJP government scared of Ram devotees visiting Ayodhya: Rai
In a post on X, Rai accused the BJP government of getting scared and arresting him to stop the Ayodhya visit. He said he was arrested from his hotel and taken away in a police jeep. "Why are these 'donation thieves,' accused of land scams in Ayodhya and stealing temple offerings, so afraid of Ram devotees coming to the city?" he asked.
Twitter Post
Rai shares video from hotel
भाजपा सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है!— Ajay Rai🇮🇳 (@kashikirai) June 29, 2026
उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस का प्रतिनिधिमंडल कल 30 जून को अयोध्या में प्रभु श्री राम के दर्शन-पूजन के लिए जाने वाला था।
मैं अयोध्या पहुँचा ही था कि भाजपा सरकार इतनी डर गई कि पुलिस मुझे होटल से गिरफ़्तार कर अपनी जीप में बैठाकर ले जा रहीं है।… pic.twitter.com/hjC9eSPy9r
Rights violation
Congress argues preventing devotees violates constitutional rights
The Congress party has argued that preventing devotees from visiting Ayodhya violates their constitutional rights. The party said Lord Ram is a national symbol and not a political one. "The Uttar Pradesh government must cease its oppressive policies, immediately release the detained Congress leaders, and grant permission to visit Ayodhya...without any hindrance," the party said. The visit was planned amid ongoing allegations of embezzlement of funds at the Ram temple, with eight accused sent to judicial custody.
Additional arrest
Issues had been simmering for two months before becoming public
Sources told ThePrint that disputes first erupted among officials associated with the trust over irregularities in handling donation cash. A top source from the trust management told ThePrint that the issues had been simmering for about two months before becoming public. "Each group was accusing the others of making money through the donation system. Complaints repeatedly reached both Champat Rai and Anil Mishra but no action was taken," the official said on condition of anonymity.