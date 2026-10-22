'Speak up': Congress slams Modi, Shah's silence on Puri-Epstein photos 

Sharing the picture in which Puri is purportedly seen sitting with Epstein in the same room, Venugopal said, "Modi did nothing despite knowing fully well about Hardeep Puri's close ties with known international pedophile Jeffrey Epstein."

"Truly disgusted by latest revelations proving that Puri met Epstein in the same rooms where Epstein carried out his heinous crimes."

He said PM Modi and Shah's "complete silence and inaction....only points to their criminal indifference to such allegations against their own cabinet minister."