'Speak up': Congress slams Modi, Shah's silence on Puri-Epstein photos
What's the story
The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "criminal indifference" over a photograph allegedly showing Union Minister Hardeep Puri with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The picture, which was reportedly released by the United States Department of Justice, has been shared by several party leaders and X users. Congress general secretary in-charge organization K C Venugopal expressed disgust at the revelations, asking what women could expect from a government that protects such individuals.
Same room
Truly disgusted by latest revelations: Venugopal
Sharing the picture in which Puri is purportedly seen sitting with Epstein in the same room, Venugopal said, "Modi did nothing despite knowing fully well about Hardeep Puri's close ties with known international pedophile Jeffrey Epstein."
"Truly disgusted by latest revelations proving that Puri met Epstein in the same rooms where Epstein carried out his heinous crimes."
He said PM Modi and Shah's "complete silence and inaction....only points to their criminal indifference to such allegations against their own cabinet minister."
Investigation call
'Will you investigate shameful involvement?'
Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also tore apart Puri's defense that he met Epstein only once or twice as part of a delegation.
"Puri claims 1-2 meetings and 3-4 emails over eight years....As per...US DoJ website, in the timeframe of only 3 years (2014-17), at least 62 emails back and forth have been shared between Epstein and Hardeep," Khera said.
Khera asked if the government would investigate this "shameful involvement" and explain the purpose of the meetings.
Inaction criticism
Right-wing ideologies don't respect women, alleges Shrinate
Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate also questioned Puri's claim of never meeting Epstein one-on-one.
"What kind of people does Modi like and chooses to have around him?" "Do you need any more proof -- why RSS and the right-wing can never ever respect and treat women as equals?"
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "Hello, Hardeep S. Puri—recognize the room?...Have some shame and stop attending Cabinet meetings now at least."
Past statements
Puri denied allegations earlier this year
Puri had earlier claimed he had met only Epstein as part of a group tied to the International Peace Institute (IPI) and its project, the Independent Commission on Multilateralism (ICM).
Puri had slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "passing innuendo" against him.
He admitted to meeting Epstein on a "few occasions" but insisted that these interactions were unrelated to the crimes committed by the convicted American sex offender.