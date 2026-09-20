'Shah Instigated Removal': Congress criticizes SIR for voter deletions

Ramesh claimed that during Phases 1 and 2, a total of 7.8 crore names were deleted from the electoral rolls, which is about 13% of the pre-SIR rolls.

Phase 3 commenced in mid-2026 in another set of states and union territories.

He alleged that by analyzing data from 12 states and two UTs, a total of 6.18 crore out of the 36.06 crore voters had their names deleted during this phase alone.