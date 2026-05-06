Congress expecting 2 Cabinet berths after backing Vijay's TVK 

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party has decided to conditionally support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Assembly elections, multiple reports have claimed. The decision was taken during a virtual meeting where a possible alliance with the two-year-old party was discussed. The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of a simple majority by 10 seats; the Congress won five seats.

Alliance negotiations Congress likely to demand Cabinet berths, government board chairmanships Sources told India Today that the Congress is likely to demand two Cabinet berths and some chairmanships of government boards. However, the party imposed a major condition: TVK must not align with the NDA or its partners, notably the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). A formal letter of support from the Congress is expected to be released on Wednesday. After this, Congress MLAs are likely to meet Vijay at Panaiyur, where TVK's political activities are currently based.

Meeting TVK is also in talks with Left parties The meeting will likely finalize the alliance's structure and outline steps for government formation. According to NDTV, sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi was in favor of supporting TVK; however, Congress President Kharge preferred that the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee make this decision rather than Delhi leaders. Apart from Congress, the TVK is also in talks with Left parties and other smaller regional outfits such as VCK, CPI(M), CPI, and IUML. Invitations to these parties are likely to be sent soon.

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Reaction DMK's reaction In a subtle jab at the Congress after it decided to back the TVK, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai took to social media platform X, posting "The Backstabbers." In an interview with NDTV, he said the five seats the Congress won in this election were because the party aligned with the DMK. "Otherwise, they would have drawn a blank at the recent polls," Saravanan said.

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