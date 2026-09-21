'Our generation was mentally strong': Congress leader on IIT-Bombay suicide 

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police based on the complaint of the father of the deceased student's father, who accused professor Doolla of harassing his son and hurling casteist slurs over the past three months.

The complaint explicitly names Professor Dulla, who was an invigilator when Sahil was caught cheating, alleging that he hurled caste-based abuses at the behest of Director Shireesh B Kedare.