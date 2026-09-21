'Our generation was mentally strong': Congress leader on IIT-Bombay suicide
What's the story
After a second-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly died by suicide, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has backed the accused professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been officially removed from his deanship. Sahil Wakode, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, reportedly took his own life after being caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester exam on Friday evening.
Allegations
Student's father has accused professor of harassment
The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police based on the complaint of the father of the deceased student's father, who accused professor Doolla of harassing his son and hurling casteist slurs over the past three months.
The complaint explicitly names Professor Dulla, who was an invigilator when Sahil was caught cheating, alleging that he hurled caste-based abuses at the behest of Director Shireesh B Kedare.
Response
When we were kids, we were admonished: Shama Mohamed
Reacting to the incident, Mohamed said, "In this suicide, I stand with Professor Doolla."
She added that it is normal to admonish students for wrongdoings and suggested that if caste-based harassment occurred, a complaint should have been made to the SC/ST department.
She further wrote, "When we were kids - we were admonished by teachers, parents for our wrongdoings but our generation was mentally strong."
Clarification
She issued clarification
After her comments triggered massive protests, she issued a clarification.
"I have not said a word against Dalits- I have only said that when any child is caught cheating, it is the right of the invigilator to admonish him. We can't allow students to copy in an exam," she said.
She reiterated that students facing casteism should complain to the relevant SC/ST departments.
"Please don't abuse people who stand with Dalits, instead tackle the real issue," she said.
Campus reaction
Student was caught using mobile phone to upload exam paper
IIT Bombay said that the student was caught using a mobile phone to upload an exam paper on ChatGPT.
However, the institute said no disciplinary action was taken against him and he was counseled by his instructor and Head of Department.
After this counseling session, the student returned to his hostel room, where he was found dead.
The institute has now issued an apology for its statement, saying details and circumstances leading up to Sahil's death are still under investigation.