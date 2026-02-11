Congress leader makes 'Dhurandhar' reel flaunting gun; lands in trouble
A Congress leader in Karnataka is under investigation after a video of him brandishing guns went viral. The video features Mateen Patel, an aide to a local Congress MLA, imitating a scene from the movie Dhurandhar. In the clip, Patel exits his SUV and then dances with his friends, just as Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), who in the film joins an arms dealer's camp in Balochistan, is given a rousing welcome. The song Fa9la can be heard in the background.
We are trying to determine where video was filmed: Commissioner
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D confirmed they are looking into the matter. Commissioner Sharanappa said, "A video has gone viral on social media showing a man flaunting arms. We know the person in the video." He added that they are trying to determine where the video was filmed and which police station it falls under. The commissioner also said they are checking if the guns used were real or replicas.
Patel claims he used toy guns for the clip
Patel has defended his actions in the video, saying it was a family function where he played a character from Dhurandhar on his children's request. He claimed to have used toy guns for the reel. "Police also did the inquiry, and they gave the report..." he claimed. Speaking to ANI, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said action will be taken as per the law.