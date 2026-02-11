Congress leader makes 'Dhurandhar' reel flaunting gun; lands in trouble 

#Karnataka #Gulbarga - A #Congress leader has courted trouble by making a reel replicating the popular song #Fa9la from the blockbuster movie #Dhurandhar . Matin Patel, who is a close aide of a Congress MLA in #Kalaburagi , is shown flaunting a pistol and a gun in the video. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/P1Im4jo9FU

Investigation details

We are trying to determine where video was filmed: Commissioner

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D confirmed they are looking into the matter. Commissioner Sharanappa said, "A video has gone viral on social media showing a man flaunting arms. We know the person in the video." He added that they are trying to determine where the video was filmed and which police station it falls under. The commissioner also said they are checking if the guns used were real or replicas.