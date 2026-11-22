Another Congress leader rejects religious bias claims in Indian cricket
What's the story
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel has responded to her party colleague Imran Masood's allegations of religious bias in the Indian cricket team. Patel said that selections are based on performance, not religion. She criticized unnamed political leaders for creating a divisive atmosphere in the country. "In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide," she said.
Allegations addressed
Patel rubbishes Masood's claims
The controversy started when Masood alleged Mohammed Siraj was dropped from India's Test squad against New Zealand due to his religion.
"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj,' and that is why he was not given a place," Masood claimed.
However, Patel refuted these claims, saying cricketing merit has always trumped identity in national selections.
Divisive narratives
Patel slams rival leaders for divisive narratives
Patel also took a dig at rival leaders for their campaign narratives, which she said contribute to polarization in public discourse.
She said, "When you have top leaders on stage talking about people being identified by their clothes, or leaders saying 'batenge toh katenge,' it creates a negative atmosphere in the country."
The Congress leader emphasized unity, especially in cricket, saying it should be kept separate from societal fault lines.
Responses
Former all-rounder Madan Lal dismisses claims
Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal dismissed Masood's claims, saying religious bias has never existed in Indian cricket.
"This has never happened in Indian cricket," he said.
Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey also slammed Masood for bringing communalism into the sport.
He said, "Imran Masood is speaking the language of a dimagi Naxal... Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam did not become the President of India because he was a Muslim; he was capable."