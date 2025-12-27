Congress leaders resign, ally with BJP to seize Kerala panchayat

In a surprising turn of events in the Mattathur panchayat, all eight elected members of the Indian National Congress in Kerala 's Thrissur district have resigned and allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , according to a report by NDTV. The move has resulted in Tessy Jose Kallaraykkal, a Congress rebel supported as an Independent candidate, being elected as the new president of Mattathur panchayat. With the BJP's support, she secured the presidency.

Resignation reasons Congress members' resignation follows internal party disputes The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which initially had a chance to form an administration with KR Ouseph's support, lost its 23-year rule in Mattathur. The resignation of the eight Congress members was triggered by their displeasure with local party leadership. They accused the leadership of treating them unfairly and neglecting loyal workers. The members who resigned include Minimol, Sreeja, Suma Antony, Akshay Santhosh, Printo Palliparamban, CG Rajesh, CB Paulose, and Noorjahan Nawaz.

Election outcome BJP's support secures Kallaraykkal's victory After resigning from the Congress party, the rebels decided to back Kallaraykkal as an Independent candidate for the panchayat presidency. The BJP also backed Kallaraykkal with three votes (one was invalid), helping her secure the presidency with a total of 12 votes. The panchayat election results were close, with the LDF securing 10 seats, the United Democratic Front (UDF) getting eight, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning four, and two Independents.