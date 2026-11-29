After 'backstabber' remark, Congress leader's apology offer to Sharad Pawar
What's the story
Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has said he will apologize to Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar if the latter withdraws his support for the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation. The 85-year-old Pawar was called a "backstabber" by Wadettiwar for supporting the bill. He also offered to quit politics if asked by Pawar. "Pawar sir's image of a secular ideology will always remain in our hearts," he said.
Criticism explained
Wadettiwar earlier slammed Pawar for supporting delimitation bill
Wadettiwar had criticized Pawar for supporting the delimitation bill, saying he has a "history of stabbing people in the back."
He also alleged that the NCP has no real ideology and accused it of taking advantage of power.
"He has become like a fish out of water. He possesses no real ideology," Wadettiwar said.
Upcoming meetings
Congress leaders to meet Pawar, DMK's MK Stalin today
Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are scheduled to meet Pawar, who is currently hospitalised in Mumbai, later on Sunday.
The meeting is expected to discuss the delimitation bill and its implications.
The delegation is also meeting DMK chief MK Stalin, who has supported the delimitation exercise.
Bill details
Centre to introduce constitutional amendment bill in Lok Sabha
The Centre is set to introduce a new constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The bill aims to reserve one-third of seats for women by increasing state and Union territory seat allocations in the House.
It also proposes freezing revised allocations until 2051.
However, opposition parties have raised concerns that this move could undermine democracy and give undue powers to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).