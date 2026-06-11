Congress's Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC after Rajya Sabha nomination rejected 

Legal argument

ECI to take decision after consulting legal experts

Singhvi argued that under Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, disclosure is only required for cases with a punishment of over two years where charges have been framed by a judge. He said Natarajan's nomination was rejected on the non-existence of cognizance, meaning there was no criminal case to disclose. "Had the judge reached the stage of framing charges, she would have been obliged to disclose," he said.