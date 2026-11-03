JNU professor, Congress MP Bimol Akoijam gets relief from arrest

The Rouse Avenue Court also issued a notice to Delhi Police on Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea and stayed his arrest for two days.

Akoijam, a faculty member at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry conducted by the university's Internal Committee (IC) into the allegations of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Akoijam on October 11, two days after his dismissal.