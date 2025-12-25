Congress MP Tharoor expresses concern over alleged attacks on Christians

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed concern over alleged attacks on the Christian community across India. He said, "When people of a community are assaulted, every Indian is assaulted." Tharoor also emphasized Kerala 's tradition of religious harmony and mutual respect. His remarks came amid political and social debates over alleged incidents targeting Christians during Christmas celebrations in several states.

Political claims Allegations of obstruction to Christmas celebrations Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, has alleged that the Sangh Parivar has been obstructing Christmas celebrations across several states. On Christmas Eve, he also pointed to an incident in Palakkad district where a carol group comprising schoolchildren was reportedly attacked. Satheesan termed those opposing Bible distribution as "unconstitutional and anti-democratic."

Carol group incident Incident involving Christmas carol group in Palakkad Reports said that a group of children singing Christmas carols was stopped while visiting homes in Puthussery in Palakkad district. Catholic bishop Peter Kochupurackal condemned the incident and demanded strict action. However, a senior BJP leader alleged the group involved drunk CPI(M) members who intended to create trouble. The CPI(M) has not yet responded to these allegations.