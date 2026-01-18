'Congress protected infiltrators for decades': Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Indian National Congress (INC) , accusing it of compromising Assam's identity and security for political gains. Addressing a rally in Kaliabor, Assam, Modi alleged, "To form governments and win votes, Congress handed over your land to infiltrators." He said this has changed the state's demography, as well as led to increased crime, and led to encroachment on tribal lands.

Political accusations Modi accuses Congress of relying on infiltrators for power Modi also accused the Congress of adopting a "one-point agenda" of using infiltrators to gain political power. He said the party has been rejected by voters in other states for this reason. The PM also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government for its tough stand against infiltration and illegal encroachments, saying their efforts are being appreciated across India.

Development initiatives Modi inaugurates Kaziranga elevated corridor project During his visit to Kaliabor, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the ₹6,950-crore Kaziranga elevated corridor project. He also flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains: Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. Modi emphasized that the Northeast is no longer on the margins of development but "close to Delhi and close to the heart."

Electoral victories Modi highlights BJP's success in recent elections PM Modi also highlighted the BJP's record wins in Bihar and Thiruvananthapuram municipal polls and took a jibe at the Congress over its poor performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. He said these results show that people are "consistently rejecting the negative politics" of Congress. The Prime Minister took a jibe at the Congress over its poor performance in the BMC polls, where it finished fifth despite being founded in Mumbai.

