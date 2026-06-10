Congress-TMC merger rumor swirls after TMC heads meet Rahul, Sonia
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed rumors of a possible merger with the Indian National Congress. The speculation had intensified after the INDIA bloc met in Delhi, followed by a separate meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi. Although neither party disclosed details of their meeting, sources told PTI that Mamata stressed on opposition unity and said that the INDIA bloc should work together against the BJP on various issues concerning the public.
Meeting details
Meetings come as TMC faces internal rebellion
On Wednesday, another meeting took place between Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi but TOI sources said there was no discussion on a merger during the meeting. Party sources have also dismissed these speculations as mere rumor-mongering. The meetings come as the TMC faces an internal rebellion after its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. Several MLAs and MPs have indicated they would ally with the BJP and NDA.
Political crisis
TMC faces internal rebellion after Bengal poll debacle
Over 100 TMC councillors have resigned, while Ritabrata Banerjee led over 60 MLAs to become the LoP in the Assembly defying Mamata, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed the support of over 20 MPs and declared allegiance to the BJP-led NDA. In a further setback for the party, MP Sushmita Dev resigned from both the TMC and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Dev is likely to join BJP after meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shortly after her resignation.
Criticism voiced
Wednesday meeting lasted for over 1 hour
According to NDTV sources, the TMC stated at the meeting on Wednesday that it wants a strong coalition and accepts Gandhi's leadership in the opposition grouping. At the same time, the Congress has stated unequivocally that any proposal for a merger must come from the Trinamool and that it is not pressing for such a move. The meeting took place at 10 Janpath in the national capital and lasted one and a half hours.
History
Congress and TMC have shared history
The Congress and TMC have a shared past. TMC chief Mamata formed the Trinamool Congress in 1998 after leaving the Congress. Despite that, in 2011, the parties formed an alliance to topple the Left Front administration in West Bengal, but their partnership disbanded the following year. They later joined forces again in the INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.