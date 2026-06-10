Congress-TMC merger rumor swirls after TMC heads meet Rahul, Sonia 

Criticism voiced

Wednesday meeting lasted for over 1 hour

According to NDTV sources, the TMC stated at the meeting on Wednesday that it wants a strong coalition and accepts Gandhi's leadership in the opposition grouping. At the same time, the Congress has stated unequivocally that any proposal for a merger must come from the Trinamool and that it is not pressing for such a move. The meeting took place at 10 Janpath in the national capital and lasted one and a half hours.