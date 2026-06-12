Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' over Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejection
What's the story
The Indian National Congress has announced a "Satyagraha" protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. The demonstration is against the Election Commission of India (ECI) for rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh. All three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat, have been elected unopposed after her nomination was rejected. The protest will start at 10:00am.
Accusations
Rahul Gandhi accuses ECI of colluding with BJP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ECI of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that the Rajya Sabha biennial elections were decided before voting through "seat chori." In a post on X, he pointed out how Natarajan's nomination was canceled despite her submitting all documents and having no pending cases. "When the Congress sought a meeting, the EC first tried to evade us. When we finally met, they did not say one word," he said.
Twitter Post
'I provided full legal details regarding that notice'
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Meenakshi Natrajan whose Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected, says, "Since the matter is sub judice, and currently being heard by the Supreme Court, I will not discuss it in great detail or delve into all the legal aspects today. However, one specific… pic.twitter.com/ZxL7B4nhMi— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026
State-level protest
Telangana Congress demands justice for Natarajan
Natarajan's nomination was rejected after the BJP claimed she had "hidden" details of a criminal case pending against her in Telangana. Senior advocate and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that under Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, disclosure is only required for cases with a punishment of over two years where charges have been framed by a judge. He said Natarajan's nomination was rejected on the non-existence of cognizance, meaning there was no criminal case to disclose.