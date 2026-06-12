Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' over Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejection 

Accusations

Rahul Gandhi accuses ECI of colluding with BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ECI of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that the Rajya Sabha biennial elections were decided before voting through "seat chori." In a post on X, he pointed out how Natarajan's nomination was canceled despite her submitting all documents and having no pending cases. "When the Congress sought a meeting, the EC first tried to evade us. When we finally met, they did not say one word," he said.