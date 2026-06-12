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Home / News / Politics News / Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' over Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejection 
Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' over Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejection 
All 3 BJP candidates won

Congress to hold 'Satyagraha' over Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejection 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 12, 2026
12:39 pm
What's the story

The Indian National Congress has announced a "Satyagraha" protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday. The demonstration is against the Election Commission of India (ECI) for rejecting Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh. All three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal and Mahesh Kewat, have been elected unopposed after her nomination was rejected. The protest will start at 10:00am.

Accusations

Rahul Gandhi accuses ECI of colluding with BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the ECI of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged that the Rajya Sabha biennial elections were decided before voting through "seat chori." In a post on X, he pointed out how Natarajan's nomination was canceled despite her submitting all documents and having no pending cases. "When the Congress sought a meeting, the EC first tried to evade us. When we finally met, they did not say one word," he said.

Twitter Post

'I provided full legal details regarding that notice'

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State-level protest

Telangana Congress demands justice for Natarajan

Natarajan's nomination was rejected after the BJP claimed she had "hidden" details of a criminal case pending against her in Telangana. Senior advocate and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that under Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, disclosure is only required for cases with a punishment of over two years where charges have been framed by a judge. He said Natarajan's nomination was rejected on the non-existence of cognizance, meaning there was no criminal case to disclose.

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