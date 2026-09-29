'Ram rich's god, Shiva of poor': Revanth Reddy triggers row

Reddy, who identifies as a Dravidian, said, "We are Dravidians; they are Aryans. We are devotees of Lord Shiva, while they are devotees of Lord Ram."

While describing Lord Shiva as the "God of the poor" and Lord Ram as the "God of the rich," he emphasized that both deities are worshiped by people.

His remarks were aimed at highlighting broader differences between North and South India's political cultures.