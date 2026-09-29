'Ram rich's god, Shiva of poor': Revanth Reddy triggers row
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked a political row with his remarks on religious and political identities in India. Speaking at a media event in Delhi, Reddy questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) frequent use of the slogan "Jai Shri Ram." He asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders don't chant "Har Har Mahadev" instead. He added that Lord Shiva was the "God of the poor," while Lord Ram was the "God of the rich."
Political divide
Reddy highlights political culture differences
Reddy, who identifies as a Dravidian, said, "We are Dravidians; they are Aryans. We are devotees of Lord Shiva, while they are devotees of Lord Ram."
While describing Lord Shiva as the "God of the poor" and Lord Ram as the "God of the rich," he emphasized that both deities are worshiped by people.
His remarks were aimed at highlighting broader differences between North and South India's political cultures.
Counter-argument
BJP accuses Reddy of dividing communities
The BJP has slammed Reddy's comments, accusing him of dividing communities for political gain.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed Reddy for drawing political boundaries between Lord Ram and Lord Shiva.
Kumar pointed to PM Modi's association with Kashi Vishwanath Temple and his visit to Vemulawada as evidence that BJP leaders do invoke Lord Shiva.
Political mobilization
Congress uses religious and regional identities: Kumar
Kumar also slammed the Congress party for using religious and regional identities for political mobilization.
He asked Reddy not to divide Hindu traditions along geographical or social lines.
"Revanth Reddy, who earlier said Muslim is 'Congress, Congress is Muslim' is now drawing political boundaries between Lord Ram and Lord Shiva," Kumar said.
Political representation
Reddy raises concerns over Lok Sabha delimitation exercise
Apart from his controversial remarks, Reddy also expressed concerns over the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise. He argued that a population-based increase in seats could change the political weight of southern states.
The Telangana CM and his party leader have since launched another political offensive over the voter roll cleanup exercise, Special Intensive Revision (SIR). They demanded greater political representation for southern states.