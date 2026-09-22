'Stones, bottles thrown': Gaurav Gogoi alleges convoy attacked in Assam
What's the story
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of attacking his convoy in Nagaon. "Just now while heading to an election rally in Nagaon, Assam BJP workers attacked the car in which former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and myself were traveling with stones and bottles," he wrote on X. The incident took place in the Borma area of Samaguri while they were on their way to an election meeting.
Attack details
Gogoi shares video on X
The meeting was organized in support of Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election on October 6.
Gogoi claimed police were informed in advance about the possibility of trouble but failed to control the situation.
He also shared a video on X, which he claimed showed the attack on their convoy.
Twitter Post
Gogoi reshares video capturing incident
This is a clear video of the assault on our convoy carrying former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan, candidate Smt. Sivamoni Bora , state leaders and myself.— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 21, 2026
Of course Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma can send Assam police to Gujarat,… pic.twitter.com/wmoeQCDeEZ
Evidence shared
AICC secretary injured by stone
Gogoi alleged that AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan was injured when a stone hit him in the ribs.
A photograph of the damaged vehicle belonging to Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora was also shared by Gogoi as evidence of the attack.
Baghel also accused supporters of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of attacking their convoy.
Accusations made
Baghel accuses Himanta Biswa Sarma's goons spreading fear
Baghel alleged that the violence was aimed at spreading fear and disrupting their campaign.
"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's goons threw stones at our vehicle and smashed the glass of the vehicle carrying AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan," Baghel said.
Gogoi filed a complaint at Nagaon Sadar Police Station over the alleged attack. They are demanding an investigation into the incident.
The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll was necessitated after Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from his seat.