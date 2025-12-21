Maharashtra local body election results 2025: Counting underway

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra local body elections is currently underway. The elections were held in two phases, on December 2 and December 20. The results will provide an early indication of the power dynamics between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at the grassroots level.

Upcoming polls Election results to impact future political contests The results of this election will also set the stage for future political contests in the state of Maharashtra. The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced that elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations will be held on January 15, 2025. Votes will be counted on January 16, with a total of 2,869 seats up for grabs across these civic bodies, with 3.48 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

Election details Local body elections held across Maharashtra The SEC had conducted simultaneous elections to fill 143 vacant member posts across municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra. Voting for 222 municipal councils and 42 panchayats was held in the first phase on December 2, while the remaining bodies voted on December 20. Key local bodies such as Baramati in Pune district and Ambernath in Thane district were among those where voting took place.