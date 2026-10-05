Punjab CM Mann's office faces CBI probe over corruption charges
What's the story
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into corruption allegations involving the office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The allegations were first flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had written to the state's Director General of Police (DGP) seeking action. The ED's letters alleged widespread corruption in government transfers, postings, and Change of Land Use (CLU) matters in Punjab.
Corruption allegations
Allegations of corruption in government processes
The ED's investigation, which was part of a money laundering case linked to a housing society, had revealed alleged irregularities in obtaining CLU permission.
The agency had claimed that fake consent letters were used and named Rajbir Ghuman, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to CM Mann, while seeking action against several people.
These individuals were allegedly part of a network influencing government processes such as transfers and postings.
Political response
Mann calls allegations politically motivated
However, CM Mann has rejected these allegations as baseless and politically motivated.
He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of using agencies like the ED and CBI to target political opponents.
The Punjab government has also denied any wrongdoing, with Mann insisting they have nothing to hide.
Judicial intervention
PIL filed in HC seeking action on ED allegations
Despite repeated requests from the ED, the Punjab Police did not take action on these allegations.
This prompted advocate Nikhil Saraf to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking judicial intervention.
The PIL sought action on the allegations raised by the ED and addressed alleged inaction by the state police.