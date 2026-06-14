Rahul refused to hug Vijayan at INDIA meet: Report

Vijayan's response

'Hugging not common in politics'

Vijayan, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), responded to Gandhi's remarks by saying that hugging is not common in politics. He said their meetings are usually limited to formal greetings or handshakes. "It is rare for people to hug each other," Vijayan said, adding that he had no problem with Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also said, "We don't want any hugs from anybody... We need clear politics."