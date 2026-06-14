Rahul refused to hug Vijayan at INDIA meet: Report
What's the story
The opposition alliance is facing an internal rift after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to hug former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At a recent meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Gandhi said he couldn't hug Vijayan due to their ongoing political fight, NDTV reported. "We have our fights, but if you are asking me to go and hug the ex-Chief Minister of Kerala, I cannot and I will not," he was quoted as saying.
Vijayan's response
'Hugging not common in politics'
Vijayan, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), responded to Gandhi's remarks by saying that hugging is not common in politics. He said their meetings are usually limited to formal greetings or handshakes. "It is rare for people to hug each other," Vijayan said, adding that he had no problem with Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also said, "We don't want any hugs from anybody... We need clear politics."
Criticism
Vijayan's criticism of Gandhi
Vijayan also criticized Gandhi's approach to the INDIA alliance, saying it doesn't strengthen their unity and often helps the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said other non-Congress parties like Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav also spoke against Congress's position at a recent meeting. CPI(M) chief MA Baby echoed Vijayan's sentiments, asking Gandhi to stop demanding the arrests of opposition leaders.
BJP's stance
BJP slams Congress, INDIA bloc
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also slammed the Congress and the INDIA bloc. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "The INDI alliance has only division and no mission." He added: "Dal photo op ke liye mil sakte hai par dil nahi mil sakte hai (While they may come together for photo ops, they are never on the same page)."