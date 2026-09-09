'Crushing dissenters': Rahul Gandhi targets AAP over Punjab man's suicide
What's the story
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "crushing those who question" after a man allegedly died by suicide in Punjab after he was allegedly tortured and humiliated. The man, Gulzar Singh, was reportedly pressured to apologize for publicly questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the unchecked sale of synthetic drugs (chitta) in the region. In a post on X, Gandhi urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek Cheema's resignation.
Tragic tale
Gandhi shares details of Singh's death
Gandhi shared that Singh, a Dalit man from Sangrur district, had lost his son to drug abuse and had questioned Cheema about the government's failure to curb drug trafficking.
"For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much...he consumed poison."
"Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life," Gandhi said, adding the government's job is to answer to the people, not to crush those who ask questions.
Twitter Post
Gandhi shares man's video
पंजाब की AAP सरकार में एक खतरनाक पैटर्न दिख रहा है - सरकारी नाकामी पर सवाल करोगे, तो जवाब धमकी और torture से मिलेगा।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 9, 2026
अपने बेटे को नशे का शिकार बनते देखने वाले, दलित समुदाय से आने वाले गुलज़ार सिंह जी ने वित्त मंत्री से सिर्फ़ इतना पूछा कि सरकार ड्रग्स का कारोबार रोकने में इतनी… https://t.co/umImJz7GFm
Family's plea
Family accuses local officials of harassment
Singh's family has accused local officials of harassment and demanded justice.
They alleged that after questioning Cheema at an event on September 6, Singh was pressured to apologize and was subjected to casteist slurs.
He allegedly died by suicide on Monday night after consuming poison.
A video of Singh's last moments emerged in which he spoke about questioning the finance minister, prompting opposition parties to demand resignations from both Cheema and Mann.
Funeral
Tension at cremation
Tension had also briefly erupted at Singh's cremation in Sangrur district over allegations that police brought the body to the cremation grounds under a heavy security deployment without informing the family or granting them an opportunity to perform customary final rites.
The situation deteriorated when the pyre firewood was tossed out of the facility amid the confrontation, forcing cops to gather the logs to continue with the ceremony.
The standoff was eventually resolved after administrative officials met the victim's family.
Investigation underway
Punjab Police form SIT to probe the matter
The Punjab Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide.
Five villagers have been booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The National Human Rights Commission has also taken cognizance of a complaint by former Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Rajesh Bagha.
It demanded submission of records related to Singh's dying declaration video, inquest report, post-mortem findings, and all associated documentation.