'Crushing dissenters': Rahul Gandhi targets AAP over Punjab man's suicide 

Gandhi shared that Singh, a Dalit man from Sangrur district, had lost his son to drug abuse and had questioned Cheema about the government's failure to curb drug trafficking.

"For just this, he was tortured and humiliated so much...he consumed poison."

"Wandering from one hospital to another, without access to treatment, he ultimately lost the battle for his life," Gandhi said, adding the government's job is to answer to the people, not to crush those who ask questions.