Delhi court revives Sonia Gandhi's electoral roll entry case

Judge Gogne slammed the magistrate for not considering two legal options: registering an FIR or proceeding under BNSS.

The judge noted that there was no discussion on why Gandhi's name was added and deleted from electoral rolls in 1980, 1982, and 1983. He stressed that allegations of forgery or cheating warrant a reasoned order, which the previous order lacked.

He has now sent the case back to the magistrate.

The matter will be listed on September 29.