Controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' to be opened for public tours
What's the story
The Delhi government has decided to open the controversial Civil Lines residence, "Sheesh Mahal," to the public. The decision was announced by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, who said it was taken in response to public demand. "For years, the people of Delhi have wanted to see the Sheesh Mahal... it was previously decided in a Cabinet meeting that this Sheesh Mahal would be converted into a State Guest House," Verma said.
Tour details
Verma slams Kejriwal over anti-VIP promises
Verma said the first tour would be for national media, after which public access will be granted.
He slammed former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for going back on his anti-VIP promises and building an extravagant residence with taxpayers' money.
"We will allow the public to tour the entire facility, where they can see for themselves features like smart lighting in every room and curtains worth crores of rupees, along with marble imported from Vietnam," Verma said.
Renovation expenses
'Sheesh Mahal' at center of political storm
The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, which served as Kejriwal's official residence during his tenure as Chief Minister until late 2024, has been at the center of a political storm.
The BJP alleged massive financial irregularities in its renovation and expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Audit findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged steep cost escalations, with expenditure running into tens of crores of rupees.
Political fallout
BJP won Delhi Assembly elections on 'Sheesh Mahal' plank
The issue was a major plank in the BJP's campaign during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, which saw them unseat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to form the government.
After returning to power, the BJP government had initially considered turning the bungalow into a State Guest House before deciding to open it for public tours.
The AAP has rejected these allegations, claiming that figures cited by the ruling party were inflated.