Verma said the first tour would be for national media, after which public access will be granted.

He slammed former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for going back on his anti-VIP promises and building an extravagant residence with taxpayers' money.

"We will allow the public to tour the entire facility, where they can see for themselves features like smart lighting in every room and curtains worth crores of rupees, along with marble imported from Vietnam," Verma said.