Delhi HC rejects Kejriwal's bid to transfer excise case judge
What's the story
The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, has rejected a request from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to transfer his excise policy case. The case has been assigned to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. CJ Upadhyaya said that the matter has been assigned according to the court's roster, and any recusal decision must be made by the judge concerned.
Case details
No basis for transferring case: CJ Upadhyaya
Kejriwal had expressed fears of bias and sought a transfer on administrative grounds. His apprehensions stemmed from Justice Sharma's past conduct in similar cases. However, CJ Upadhyaya said there was no basis for transferring the case and reiterated that any recusal decision lies with Justice Sharma. The plea was filed in connection with allegations of undue benefits in Delhi's now-repealed excise policy.
Discharge details
Trial court discharged Kejriwal, 22 others
Notably, the trial court had discharged Kejriwal and 22 others in the case on February 27. The court had criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not having a strong case. On March 9, Justice Sharma's bench stayed the trial court's recommendation for departmental action against a CBI officer in this matter.
Plea rejection
Kejriwal's plea rejected
Kejriwal had argued that Justice Sharma's earlier rulings showed a bias against him and the other accused. He claimed his request was not personal but aimed at ensuring fairness in the judicial process. However, CJ Upadhyaya has now confirmed that the case will continue before Justice Sharma as per the roster system of the Delhi High Court.