The court warned that if the AAP leaders don't file their replies, they would lose their right to do so.

"We have a report from the registry [that] all papers have been supplied... Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right," the court remarked.

The case was initiated on May 14 after Justice Sharma took note of social media posts and letters from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, questioning her impartiality in the excise policy case proceedings.