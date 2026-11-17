'Taking us for ride': Delhi HC slams Kejriwal, AAP leaders
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has slammed Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for not submitting their responses in a suo motu criminal contempt of court case over their remarks on Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. The court, headed by Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj, gave them three weeks to file their replies. "I'm sorry, we have a report that full compliance has been done...This is not done. You are taking us for a ride," the court said.
Legal ultimatum
Right to reply will be lost if replies aren't filed
The court warned that if the AAP leaders don't file their replies, they would lose their right to do so.
"We have a report from the registry [that] all papers have been supplied... Now you file your replies; otherwise, we will close your right," the court remarked.
The case was initiated on May 14 after Justice Sharma took note of social media posts and letters from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, questioning her impartiality in the excise policy case proceedings.
Impartiality claims
AAP leaders alleged bias in the case
The judge was hearing a CBI challenge to a trial court order discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others in the excise policy case.
On February 27, the trial court had discharged all 23 accused persons in the case.
Kejriwal and some other accused, including Sisodia, later filed applications seeking recusal of Justice Sharma on the ground of apprehension of bias over claims that her children are empanelled as counsel for the central government.
Additional allegations
Matter will be heard on January 14
Last week, Justice Sharma dismissed the recusal applications and opted to hear the case herself.
Kejriwal and Sisodia then wrote to her, claiming that they are boycotting the hearing and will not appear, either in person or through counsel.
The matter will now be heard on January 14, 2027.