Delhi minister slaps man filming road inspection, video goes viral
What's the story
Delhi's Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma was caught on camera slapping a young man who was filming a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. The incident occurred after Verma and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh exchanged heated words over the quality of road construction. The video shows Verma pulling down the man's mobile phone before slapping him across the face.
Road inspection
Singh uproots pieces of road to prove point
During the inspection, Singh slammed the road's quality and said it was built under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. He even uprooted pieces of the road to prove his point.
"Ye lo, mantri ji aap humse poocho... Ye BJP ki Sarkar mein ho raha hai kaam (This work is being carried out under the BJP government)," Singh said while holding the uprooted pieces.
Verma defended their work and accused Singh of not building roads in 15 years.
Incident aftermath
Verma slaps Singh's aide as argument continues
As the argument continued, Verma slapped Sahib Singh, an aide of Jarnail Singh who was filming the exchange.
Sahib alleged that security personnel also pushed him and threatened him. He filed a police complaint against Verma and demanded action.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded action against Verma for his behavior during the inspection.
Twitter Post
Video of incident
यह भारत की राजधानी दिल्ली की भाजपा सरकार के pwd मिनिस्टर हैं— Jarnail Singh (@JarnailSinghAAP) September 27, 2026
सड़क का निरीक्षण करने आए थे पर घोटाले ही घोटाले उजागर होते देखकर आपा खो बैठे और वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करने वाले मेरे साथी को के साथ गुंडागर्दी कर बैठे..@ArvindKejriwal @narendramodi @AamAadmiParty @gupta_rekha @p_sahibsingh… pic.twitter.com/VR5iVQLtQH
Arrest demand
Kejriwal demands minister's arrest
AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also demanded Verma's arrest after the incident.
He wrote on X, "A minister in Modi ji's government publicly slapped a young man for highlighting corruption in road construction... Arrest this minister."
Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed Verma for slapping Sahib and called it shameful behavior.
Twitter Post
Kejriwal's post in reaction to incident
मंत्री को गिरफ्तार करो।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2026
मैं कल यहाँ जाऊँगा। https://t.co/ER3whnWMnA