Delhi minister slaps man filming road inspection, video goes viral

During the inspection, Singh slammed the road's quality and said it was built under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. He even uprooted pieces of the road to prove his point.

"Ye lo, mantri ji aap humse poocho... Ye BJP ki Sarkar mein ho raha hai kaam (This work is being carried out under the BJP government)," Singh said while holding the uprooted pieces.

Verma defended their work and accused Singh of not building roads in 15 years.