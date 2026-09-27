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Home / News / Politics News / Delhi minister slaps man filming road inspection, video goes viral
Delhi minister slaps man filming road inspection, video goes viral
The incident was caught on camera

Delhi minister slaps man filming road inspection, video goes viral

By Snehil Singh
Sep 27, 2026
05:33 pm
What's the story

Delhi's Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma was caught on camera slapping a young man who was filming a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. The incident occurred after Verma and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh exchanged heated words over the quality of road construction. The video shows Verma pulling down the man's mobile phone before slapping him across the face.

Road inspection

Singh uproots pieces of road to prove point

During the inspection, Singh slammed the road's quality and said it was built under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. He even uprooted pieces of the road to prove his point.

"Ye lo, mantri ji aap humse poocho... Ye BJP ki Sarkar mein ho raha hai kaam (This work is being carried out under the BJP government)," Singh said while holding the uprooted pieces.

Verma defended their work and accused Singh of not building roads in 15 years.

Incident aftermath

Verma slaps Singh's aide as argument continues

As the argument continued, Verma slapped Sahib Singh, an aide of Jarnail Singh who was filming the exchange.

Sahib alleged that security personnel also pushed him and threatened him. He filed a police complaint against Verma and demanded action.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded action against Verma for his behavior during the inspection.

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Twitter Post

Video of incident

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Arrest demand

Kejriwal demands minister's arrest

AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also demanded Verma's arrest after the incident.

He wrote on X, "A minister in Modi ji's government publicly slapped a young man for highlighting corruption in road construction... Arrest this minister."

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj also slammed Verma for slapping Sahib and called it shameful behavior.

Twitter Post

Kejriwal's post in reaction to incident

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