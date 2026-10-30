Delhi traders now urge Sonia Gandhi to defer Sunday rally
What's the story
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to postpone a rally scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan. The CTI fears the event could disrupt business worth ₹10,000-12,000 crore across 20 markets in Delhi. It said the rally is expected to attract around 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles to central Delhi, which could cause massive traffic congestion and affect business in 20 major markets during the busy festive season.
Economic impact
Diwali shopping season
"These 20 markets are not merely marketplaces; they are the heartbeat of Delhi. They generate a daily turnover of 10,000 to 12,000 crore rupees, and Dhanteras falls on November 6th. Traders are anxious: if a lockdown-like gridlock hits central Delhi on October 31st and November 1st, how will the goods for Dhanteras be transported in and out?" CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote.
".....the daily business turnover of ₹10,000-12,000 crore across 20 historic markets will come to complete standstill," he said.
Concerns raised
Letter to Sonia Gandhi
"We are not opposing the rally; we are making a heartfelt plea to protect our livelihoods during the peak Diwali season," Goyal added.
In the letter, the CTI highlighted four major concerns regarding the rally.
They included lack of parking space at Ramlila Maidan for 15,000-20,000 vehicles and possible disruption to 20 wholesale and retail markets within a five-kilometer radius.
The markets include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, among others.
Anticipated disruptions
Traffic restrictions likely
The CTI also warned that traffic restrictions could be imposed before the rally.
Busses and other vehicles may start arriving at Delhi's borders from October 31, with barricades likely along Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg by evening.
The CTI said transporters have already started refusing to send vehicles to markets from October 31 due to anticipated disruptions.
Proposed solutions
Alternatives proposed by CTI
To prevent disruption during the festive season, the CTI has proposed two alternatives.
They have requested organizers to either postpone the rally until after November 10 or move it to Burari Maidan if a date change isn't possible.
The rally, called "Chalo Dilli Ramlila March," is organized by the opposition INDIA bloc against alleged vote tampering.
The CTI said they had already written to Rahul Gandhi twice to postpone the rally but got no response.