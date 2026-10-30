Delhi traders now urge Sonia Gandhi to defer Sunday rally

"These 20 markets are not merely marketplaces; they are the heartbeat of Delhi. They generate a daily turnover of 10,000 to 12,000 crore rupees, and Dhanteras falls on November 6th. Traders are anxious: if a lockdown-like gridlock hits central Delhi on October 31st and November 1st, how will the goods for Dhanteras be transported in and out?" CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal wrote.

".....the daily business turnover of ₹10,000-12,000 crore across 20 historic markets will come to complete standstill," he said.