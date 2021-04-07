A Delhi woman on Sunday mowed down an elderly couple in the Dwarka region of the national capital, the police said on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Deepakshi Choudhary (28), claimed that she was distracted when the incident occurred. She has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Incident Elderly couple was out on evening stroll

On Sunday, a 79-year-old retired government official, Shanti Swaroop Arora, and his wife Anjana (62) were out on an evening stroll on the Masjid Wali Road in Sector 11, Dwarka, at around 6:30 pm. The couple was then hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, being driven by Choudhary. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera of a nearby mosque.

Video Video shows slow-moving car hitting couple

The video shows two people walking before a slow-moving car hits them and runs them over. The driver is then seen emerging from the vehicle. The driver walks to the rear of the car and starts calling somebody as bystanders approach the vehicle. The bystanders are also seen attempting to free the two people trapped under the car.

Quote Couple succumbed to injuries at hospital: Police

"The incident took place in front of a mosque and some locals immediately gathered. The car was removed, and they were taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Police Woman says she was distracted while driving

The police told PTI that Choudhary, who works at a multinational company, was not under the influence of alcohol. During questioning, the 28-year-old said that she was thinking about something else while driving, the police said. The elderly couple lived in the same Appu Enclave where Choudhary resides. Their children are settled in the United States, the police added.

Information Choudhary out on bail