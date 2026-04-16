Delimitation, women's quota bills tabled in Parliament 

Three bills, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Delimitation Bill, 2026; and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 have been tabled in Parliament . The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 members to 850 members. The framework links women's reservation with delimitation and the last Census, with the Centre planning to use 2011 Census data for redrawing constituencies and allocating seats.

Legislative challenge Two-third majority required in both houses The delimitation bill will establish a commission for redrawing constituencies, while the other two are Constitution amendment bills requiring a special majority of two-thirds of members present and voting in both Houses. In the Lok Sabha, with an effective strength of 537, the two-thirds majority mark is 360. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 293 members, falling short by 67 seats.

Upper House hurdle Opposition raises concerns over potential political shift In the Rajya Sabha, the majority mark is 163. The NDA's strength of over 142 members leaves it short by around 21 seats. While several opposition parties have expressed support for women's reservation in principle, they have raised objections to tying it to delimitation. They argue that this could alter representation across states and shift political balance.

Advertisement