Delhi 's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has apologized for the city's air pollution, calling it "impossible" for any elected government to improve air quality within nine to 10 months. "This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and we are working to fix it," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa "I apologize for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day," Sirsa said.

Pollution status Delhi's air quality remains a concern Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 354 around 4:00pm on Tuesday, slightly improving from Monday's severe level of 427. Several areas, including Anand Vihar and Ghazipur, reported severe air quality with AQIs of 410, while AIIMS and India Gate reported "very poor" air quality with AQIs of 397 and 380, respectively. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as pollution levels exceed critical limits.

New regulations Sirsa announces stricter measures to tackle pollution Sirsa announced that only BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi will be allowed to enter the city. Moreover, from Thursday, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be denied fuel at petrol pumps. He claimed Delhi's air quality has been better for nearly eight months this year compared to last year. He alleged that after "distorting Delhi," AAP was trying to divert attention by staging protests over pollution after it did not take concrete steps during its tenure.

Pollution control Ongoing initiatives and future plans to curb pollution Sirsa highlighted ongoing initiatives such as reducing garbage mountain heights by 15 meters and reclaiming 45 acres of land. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has set up over 2,000 pollution-monitoring plants. Sirsa noted that biomethanation plants also contribute to pollution. He added 13 pollution hotspots have been identified across the city, with AQI levels lower this year than in the past decade, barring COVID-19 times.