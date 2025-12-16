Nitish Kumar hijab row: BJP shares Ashok Gehlot 'ghoonghat' video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its political attack after a video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went viral. The BJP shared an old clip of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot removing a woman's veil, accusing the Congress of double standards. In the video, Gehlot is seen lifting a woman's ghoonghat (veil) and saying that the tradition is outdated.

Political backlash BJP accuses Congress of double standards BJP members slammed Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her criticism of Kumar's actions. BJP member Radhika Khera said, "Madam, where were you at the time of this despicable act?" The Congress party has taken a strong stand against Kumar, calling his actions "shameless" in a post on X and demanding his resignation.

Wider criticism AAP and RJD also condemn Kumar's actions The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also condemned Kumar's actions. The RJD, a former ally of Kumar, slammed him over the incident. According to reports, the incident occurred when a woman, identified as Nusrat Parveen, approached the dais with her hijab on. Kumar pulled down her hijab and questioned it before she was taken away by officials.