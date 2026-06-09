Tamil Nadu Speaker rejects disqualification motion against 21 AIADMK MLAs

Party loyalty

AIADMK leader Velumani dismisses speculation

However, senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani dismissed these rumors, saying neither he nor Shanmugam wanted to split the party. He reiterated loyalty to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and said they should work toward bringing back former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's "Amma rule." The rebel camp also never asked for any posts in the Vijay government, which did not give any Cabinet berths to rebel MLAs during its recent expansion.