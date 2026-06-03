DK Shivakumar's swearing-in today: Which roads to avoid in Bengaluru 

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's new Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar . The event will be held at 4:00pm at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan. To ensure smooth movement and security arrangements, major roads in central Bengaluru will be shut from 12:00pm to 8:00pm on June 3.

Road closures Major roads that will be shut According to The Deccan Herald, Raj Bhavan Road will be closed between Basaveshwara Circle and BRV Junction. However, vehicles from CTO Junction to BRV Junction can use the route. Ambedkar Road will also be shut between KR Circle and Balekundri Circle during this time. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Route suggestions Alternative routes for commuters The advisory also suggested alternative routes for commuters. Vehicles on Cubbon Road toward CTO Junction and Lok Bhavan can turn right at BRV Junction, proceeding through Shivajinagar and Balekundri Circle. Motorists can also turn left at BRV Junction to reach Anil Kumble Junction and MG Road. Those coming from Queens Road and Shivajinagar should take Cunningham Road via Balekundri Junction.

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Vehicle restrictions Parking restrictions on major roads Heavy vehicles will be banned from entering Bengaluru city limits between 12pm and 10pm on June 3. This is to prevent any congestion during the event. Parking will also be restricted on over 20 major roads, including Ambedkar Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road, among others. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions are likely to be towed away by authorities.

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